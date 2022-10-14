Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Forward Air by 48.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Forward Air by 156.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Price Performance

FWRD stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.52.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.83.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

