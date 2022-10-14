Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:MUR opened at $44.72 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Murphy Oil Company Profile



Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.



