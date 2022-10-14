Strs Ohio Has $1.12 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,165 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.6% during the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.07.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

