Strs Ohio Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,530,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCB. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

ABCB stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $275.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

