Strs Ohio Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 1,113.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 30.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 60.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $298,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $32.76.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

