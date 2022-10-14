Strs Ohio Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.70 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

