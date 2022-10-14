Strs Ohio Has $1.16 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 86.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $221,000.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 45,105 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,352,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $191,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,644. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSIT opened at $87.26 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

