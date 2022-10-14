Strs Ohio Has $1.18 Million Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $2,062,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 2,036.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 123,171 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 66,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

NYSE AL opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently -64.35%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

