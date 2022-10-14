Strs Ohio Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $68.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

