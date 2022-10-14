Strs Ohio Has $1.21 Million Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.69. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $86.27.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

