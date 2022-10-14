Strs Ohio Increases Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,121 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 4.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,638,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 129,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comerica Stock Up 4.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.26.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $102.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

