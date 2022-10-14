Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,008 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 207,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $2,426,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.69. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 103,931 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

