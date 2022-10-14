Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,771,000 after acquiring an additional 157,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 667,610 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,242,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,716,000 after acquiring an additional 193,656 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,951,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,571,000 after acquiring an additional 120,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $62,383,000. 53.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $582,644.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $582,644.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EBC. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.12 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

