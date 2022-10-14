Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,841,000 after purchasing an additional 65,157 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,253,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,554,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $56.39.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $547,546.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $547,546.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

