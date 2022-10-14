Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.49. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.78. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Otter Tail

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.