Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

