Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.75. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

