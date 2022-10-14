Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCT stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $795.64 million, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 208.24%.

CHCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

