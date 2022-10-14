Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:GPI opened at $165.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.87. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

