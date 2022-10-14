Strs Ohio Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Primerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 277,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after purchasing an additional 80,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $134.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.72. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.24 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

