Strs Ohio Purchases 400 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Strs Ohio raised its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 177,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in UniFirst by 3.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter worth about $467,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 0.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 847,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,846,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

NYSE:UNF opened at $167.60 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $220.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $724,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

