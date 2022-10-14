Strs Ohio Raises Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 1,416.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.