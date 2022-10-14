Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 35.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $135.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AN. Argus began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.67.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $17,913,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,239,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,674,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $5,075,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,714,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,588,387.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $17,913,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,239,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,674,708.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,068,646 shares of company stock worth $119,485,170 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

