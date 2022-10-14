Strs Ohio Sells 100 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Graham by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Graham

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graham Stock Up 3.8 %

Several research analysts have commented on GHC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $577.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $565.19 and a 200 day moving average of $582.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.99. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $525.58 and a 1 year high of $675.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Featured Stories

