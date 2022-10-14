Strs Ohio Sells 13,058 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,058 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 445,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UMPQ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Umpqua Price Performance

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.