Strs Ohio Sells 13,406 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after buying an additional 679,416 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Insider Activity

Franklin Resources Trading Up 5.2 %

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 46,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $193,762.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946,536 shares in the company, valued at $37,485,985.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 8,728,270 shares of company stock worth $71,382,706 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BEN opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

