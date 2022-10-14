Strs Ohio Sells 2,400 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

In other news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ROG opened at $229.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.05. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $184.84 and a twelve month high of $274.51.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $251.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

