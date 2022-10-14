Strs Ohio Sells 2,903 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $162.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

Lear Price Performance

LEA stock opened at $122.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.56. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s payout ratio is 163.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $924,582.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

