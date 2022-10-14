Strs Ohio Sells 3,325 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SVC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVC opened at $7.04 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.36%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.79%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

