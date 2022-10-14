Strs Ohio Sells 3,381 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,046,000 after purchasing an additional 212,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after purchasing an additional 158,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,575,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.44.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

COO opened at $255.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $435.79.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.