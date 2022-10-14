Strs Ohio Sells 5,956 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Syneos Health news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,382 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $67.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

