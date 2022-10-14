Strs Ohio Sells 800 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.4% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 199,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 19.6% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth about $1,627,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SIG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIG opened at $60.89 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.