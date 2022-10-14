Strs Ohio Sells 9,261 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,261 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.07.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

