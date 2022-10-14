Strs Ohio Sells 927 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 614,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 559,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,032,000 after purchasing an additional 408,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 312,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 2.4 %

In related news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $156,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

AHH opened at $10.84 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 12.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $957.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 158.33%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading

