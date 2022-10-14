Strs Ohio Trims Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SKY opened at $55.58 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.96.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $725.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKY. Wedbush raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

