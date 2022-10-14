Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,250.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.35. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $111.57 and a one year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.