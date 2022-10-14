Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 15,656 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,656 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $23,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $122.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average is $134.56. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $195.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

