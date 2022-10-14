Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 421,306 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,799,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,306 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $30,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,044 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $16,617,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $12,537,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 453,337 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.54. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

