Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 889,250 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6,220.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889,250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $31,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APA. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

