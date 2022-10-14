Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 873,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,065,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -22.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

