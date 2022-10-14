Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $28,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 154.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 49.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.58. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $124.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

DaVita Company Profile



DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

