Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,448,257 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 483,543 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $33,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,018,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $140,129,000 after purchasing an additional 111,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 121,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $534,899.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 616,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 121,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $534,899.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 616,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,511.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,728,270 shares of company stock worth $71,382,706 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.