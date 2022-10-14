Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $30,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 287.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. UBS Group dropped their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Argus upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.