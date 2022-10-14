Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,005,432 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 109.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005,432 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $31,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Invesco Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

