Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 10,148 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $28,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $215.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.17 and a 200 day moving average of $218.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

