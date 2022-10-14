Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 149,885 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,236,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,885 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $24,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,259,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,313,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,547,000 after buying an additional 1,369,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,328,000 after buying an additional 1,073,748 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

