Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 16,009 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $27,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,856,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $958,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $1,404,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $224.69 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.68.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

