Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 17,889 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $32,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Entegris by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Entegris by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Entegris by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 1,408.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ENTG opened at $78.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.98 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.49.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

