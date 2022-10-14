Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 18,906 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $25,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 51,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Zendesk by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Zendesk by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,535,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,743 shares of company stock valued at $13,122,948. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.29. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $136.30.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

