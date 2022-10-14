Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210,504 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Materialise were worth $33,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Materialise by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,201,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,723,000 after purchasing an additional 300,167 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,247,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after buying an additional 119,470 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Materialise by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,698,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after buying an additional 57,345 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTLS stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Materialise NV has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Materialise in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

